Kelowna RCMP say it appears a fire in a home on Hollydell Road in Rutland on Friday was likely started by smoking materials inside.

Firefighters were called to the single family residence about 12:30 p.m. Friday and found the basement fully engulfed by flames. Five people who were renting the basement as well as the home owner all escaped the house with just one person suffering smoke inhalation.

Related: Woman dies in Kelowna house fire

Fire investigators from both the Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department worked collaboratively this past weekend on the investigation into a blaze.

“Following a full examination of the fire scene, together with evidence gathered through statements conducted with witnesses, our investigators believe the fire to be non criminal in nature,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “At this time there is information to suggest that the fire may have been accidental and related to smoking.”

The blaze was contained to the basement of the house where platoon captain Tim Light of the Kelowna Fire Department said four or five people lived.

“It is a bit of a hoarding issue, so it is a pretty dirty fire and we will digging through there for a while,” he said at the time.

Smoking blamed for Hollydell Road fire

