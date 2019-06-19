Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie at her office in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C.’s advocate for seniors says the provincial home-support system falls short for those who want or need it most.

Isobel Mackenzie says most seniors want to stay in their own homes as long as possible, but government home supports are too expensive for many and underutilized.

She says the home-support program is a lifeline for seniors and can be a cost-effective alternative to people ending up in long-term care facilities but the system needs to change.

Her report finds complaints to the Patient Care Quality Office for home support have increased by 62 per cent over the last five years.

READ MORE: Care providers’ group call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The report concludes public home support is too expensive for most seniors, who are expected to pay $8,800 annually for daily visits.

Mackenzie’s report makes a series of recommendations, including making the program more affordable and increasing service levels.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: BC Wildfire crew spotted small wildfire in the South Okanagan
Next story
Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Just Posted

Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

The arrest comes after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home

Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following standoff, car chase with RCMP

Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Nolan Foote is one of 43 players invited to the pre-World Juniors camp

No Magic! show for Kelowna

Waterfront Park will not be closed Friday, Magic! concert cancelled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

It’s that time again! Property tax deadlines are nearing

Kelowna homeowners need to have their payments in by July 2.

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read