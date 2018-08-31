Home Depot helps out Kelowna kids

The Orange Door Project fundraising campaign gave to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

The Home Depot stores in Kelowna and West Kelowna raised $24,280 for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs’ Downtown Youth Centre and Westside Youth Centre through its Orange Door Project fundraising campaign.

Between May 31 and June 24, The Home Depot customers and associates supported the campaign by donating $2 in exchange for paper orange doors. All 182 Home Depot Canada stores took part and The Home Depot Canada Foundation distributed over one million dollars to 120 youth shelters, drop-in centres and aid organizations across Canada, according to an Orange Door Project news release.

“We believe that good neighbours make great neighbourhoods,” said Jeff Kinnaird, chair, board of directors, The Home Depot Canada Foundation and president, The Home Depot Canada. “We’re proud that every dollar from each Orange Door purchased during the campaign goes towards helping the communities our customers and associates live and work in.”

“Thank you to the members of the community who donated to help our charity prevent and end youth homelessness,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator with OBGC. “The support and generosity of The Home Depot customers and The Home Depot Teams will help us provide safe, stable housing and life skills development programs for homeless and at-risk youth.”

The Orange Door Project campaign was established by The Home Depot Canada Foundation to help prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada. One hundred per cent of the funds raised go directly to youth-serving housing charities across Canada.

Together we are giving youth in our community a safe, supportive place to belong where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.

