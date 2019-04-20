Crews are still on scene battling a fire that has destroyed one home in Peachland along Somerset Avenue on April 20. It is not known at this time if there are any injuries as a result of this fire. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Update: Fire destroys Peachland home on Somerset Avenue

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze

3:00 p.m.

Peachland firefighters are still on scene at the house fire in Peachland and say they don’t know what caused the “stubborn” blaze, but no injuries have been reported. The homeowner has reported multiple pets missing as a result of the fire.

No other homes in the area have been evacuated at this time.

2:20 p.m.

A fire has destroyed one home in Peachland on Somerset Avenue on April 20. The flames broke out at about 1 p.m. and the cause is still unknown.

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the ongoing blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

1:30 p.m.

Visible flames were reported coming from a home near Sunset Avenue in Peachland on Saturday afternoon around 1:10 p.m.

Crews are responding and a reporter is en route to the scene. More to come.

