David and Laura Wilkinson are hoping to raise awareness among fellow medical cannabis growers after they attempted to renew their home insurance and were told there were no home insurance options available to them, and that they might have to be insured as a commercial operation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

David and Laura Wilkinson are hoping to raise awareness among fellow medical cannabis growers after they attempted to renew their home insurance and were told there were no home insurance options available to them, and that they might have to be insured as a commercial operation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Home insurers’ cannabis concerns leaves Salmon Arm couple without coverage

Laura and David Wilkinson are licensed to grow more than four plants for personal medical use

When the time arrived this year for licensed medical cannabis growers Laura and David Wilkinson to renew their home insurance, they were in for a rude awakening.

The Salmon Arm couple was licensed by Health Canada on Feb. 23, 2020, to grow up to 37 cannabis plants indoors and 10 outdoors, for medical purposes.

When they went to renew their home insurance, which lapsed on April 25, 2021, they were informed that because they were growing more than four plants, there was no residential insurance option available to them.

Their only avenue was insurance options available to commercial growers, which the Wilkinsons said will cost 30 to 40 per cent more.

“They have a very limited box and if you don’t fit into it, well, too bad for you. You need to go commercial and they need to find another product for you,” explained Laura.

“We’re being punished because we’re sick.”

Both happy to speak openly about their growing and use of cannabis for medical purposes, the Wilkinsons explained their plants are grown in their basement, inside high-tech tent systems that are self-contained with their own temperature and humidity controls.

The tents are safely vented outdoors.

The couple stressed this method cannot be compared to illegal in-home grows of the past that was often accompanied by mould and electrical issues.

“Most of us have this type of setup because it’s easy and there’s no damage to the house,” said Laura.

David and Laura Wilkinson’s medical cannabis is grown in self-contained vented tent systems in their basement. (Contributed)

David and Laura Wilkinson’s medical cannabis is grown in self-contained vented tent systems in their basement. (Contributed)

The Wilkinsons tried another insurance provider in Vernon and found the same roadblock.

At the recommendation of Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo, they contacted the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The Wilkinsons said they were put in touch with an assessment manager who said they were among the first to raise the insurance issue.

When asked what options there are for the Wilkinsons and others in their position, an Insurance Bureau of Canada spokesperson explained by email that although it is legal for them to grow their own medicine, home cultivation of more than four cannabis plants creates concerns for potential electrical fires, water damage and mould.

In response, each insurer has different underwriting rules to assess these risks.

There are, however, “high risk” property insurers who will insure what is considered “substandard” or “high-risk business” for “an appropriate premium.”

While they could afford to go the commercial insurance route, the Wilkinsons would rather not have to.

Furthermore, they suspect there are other licenced medical cannabis growers who couldn’t afford it, and/or are in the situation where they believe their current home insurance has them covered, though it doesn’t.

“Which means there are thousands of other people like us for whom it’s going to be a rude awakening when they go to get their insurance this year and find out they can’t get it,” said Laura.

The Wilkinsons are disappointed with Canada’s insurance industry, which, they argue, is sorely lagging when it comes to assessing real-world risk related to in-home medical cannabis growing since cannabis was legalized in October 2018.

They place some of the blame for this lack of preparedness on the federal government.

“The federal government, when they set up their pot monopoly, didn’t think about anybody else but their own business…,” said David.

By sharing their story, the Wilkinsons hope to warn others who might be in their situation and, ideally, prompt change in the insurance industry.

”I like to call it – because I was in the military for 30 years – usually when you’re having things that are running ahead of everybody else, we call that ‘lead the force,’” said David.

“We are the lead-the-force people in this problem.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisSalmon Arm

 

David and Laura Wilkinson’s medical cannabis is grown in self-contained vented tent systems in their basement. (Contributed)

David and Laura Wilkinson’s medical cannabis is grown in self-contained vented tent systems in their basement. (Contributed)

Previous story
Kelowna driver runs stop sign, collides with vehicle at Dilworth and Leckie
Next story
Penticton woman plans 250km run around Okanagan Lake for eating disorder awareness

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Ewan Lilford
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Ewan Lilford

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Trent Kitsch of Kitsch Wines
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trent Kitsch

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

HOPE Outreach is asking for men’s clothing and toiletry that they can distribute to their clients and partner community agencies. (Black Press Media file)
Okanagan outreach service in need of men’s clothes to distribute

HOPE Outreach said men’s clothes are not donated very often

Central Okanagan Public Schools administrative office in Rutland. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 3 Central Okanagan schools

There are eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on Interior Health’s table of COVID-19 exposures

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Organisations across BC hosting events to celebrate the day

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit on the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

A Tesla charging centre is pictured in Squamish, B.C., Tuesday, June, 1, 2016. More than $100 million in federal rebates designed to make electric vehicles more affordable to low and middle-income Canadians has gone to those buying a Tesla, government records show. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal rebate set to make electric cars more affordable see $100M go to Tesla buyers

Liberal government introduced the subsidy in 2019 for those buying or leasing new zero-emission vehicles

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says Canada mulling more actions against Belarus after journalist’s arrest

Since Sunday, airlines have rerouted flights to avoid the country’s airspace

Most Read