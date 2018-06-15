Homebase Charity in Kelowna is looking for volunteers

Volunteers must be between the ages of 8 and 11

The KGH Foundation is looking for four young athletes to fulfill a special role at the first ever Gorges Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch All-Star Game on Friday, June 29 at Kings Stadium.

The successful applicants will have the opportunity to meet some of the NHL’s hottest stars, including Josh Gorges, Blake Comeau, Shea Weber, Carey Price and more, get a few sports tips, learn about working as a team and be a part of this event.

Homebase is a fundraising event to support the Better Together campaign to build and operate JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home for the families of patients from across B.C. who must travel to KGH for advanced medical care. The event was initiated by former Kelowna Rocket and current Buffalo Sabre’s defenseman, Josh Gorges and fellow Rockets alumni, Blake Comeau.

Applicants must be between the ages of 8 and 11, willing and able to fetch bats, balls and water.

To apply, kids are asked to submit the following information:

1. Name, age and sports team(s) that you play on

2. A photo of you in your team uniform

3. A short write up of why you think that it’s important for families to be together when a loved one is sick.

Submit by email to shauna.nyrose@interiorhealth.ca by June 21.

Successful applicants will receive free admittance, a very special, HOMEBASE t-shirt and one complimentary ticket to the NHL All-Star Match for their guardian.

