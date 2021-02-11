Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in North Okanagan

More homes are coming to Vernon at a time when more and more people are struggling to put a roof over their heads.

Three key developments are on the books, one for the city’s most vulnerable, one for seniors and another aimed at single-living.

McCullough Court is being expanded with 48 new seniors housing units. The Coldstream Avenue apartment currently boasts 113 units. The BC Housing project will see the additional units built above the parking lot area.

Further downtown, area homes are being constructed for those struggling with homelessness. The second phase of My Place on 35th Street will see the existing building duplicated with another 52 units.

READ MORE: 100 homes for Vernon’s homeless proposed

For those looking to break into the housing market, there are 103 micro suites under construction on Lakeshore Road. The Vita development is scheduled to be completed in spring 2021 and almost completely sold out, with just two of the units starting at $191,900 remaining. The $7.7 million, five story building is across from Okanagan Lake with a gym and bike storage.

“This is a major investment within the community,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

There is also a proposed mixed-use project from Avillia Developments on 16 acres at 7295 Okanagan Landing Road.

READ MORE: Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in North Okanagan

Projects coming at a time when it is increasingly difficult for many to afford a roof over their head
