Chase RCMP would like public’s help locating suspects in July 1, 2020 break-in in North Shuswap. (File photo)

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

The owners of a summer home in Magna Bay surprised some uninvited guests on Canada Day.

Chase RCMP report that about 1:30 on the morning of July 1, the owners of a seasonal residence in the 6000 block of Squilax Anglemont Road arrived from out of town to find a truck parked near their house.

Two people were sitting in the white Ford F150 pickup and, as the residents drove up, a third person ran out of the home and jumped into the truck. The vehicle sped away but police intercepted it in the Lee Creek area and attempted to stop it. However, they were unsuccessful and it sped away.

Nothing was missing from the house, but the door was damaged in the break in.

Chase RCMP ask that anyone with information contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

