Homes near Manning Park under evacuation order as Garrison Lake wildfire inches close to Highway 3

Evacuees are being directed to a centre in Chilliwack

As of Saturday July 31, 2021, the fire has grown to 8,170 hectares. Photo Facebook

People in the small community of East Gate, close to Manning Park and 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, are being evacuated from their homes Saturday night, July 31.

Their properties are under threat from the Garrison Lake wildfire, which is now burning out of control and measured at 8,170 hectares.

Princeton RCMP activated Princeton Ground Search and Rescue early in the evening, to go door to door, rousing residents.

The evacuation affects 139 properties.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the Garrison Lake fire is now burning 800 metres from Highway 3.

The blaze has grown steadily since it was first discovered Friday, July 23.

Earlier this week an East Gate resident told Black Press she and her neighbours were ready to flee, having been under an evacuation alert for several days.

“Absolutely,” said Jane Whitcher. “Most of us are packed and ready to go.”

Related: Garrison Lake wildfire grows, becoming more visible

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services: ess.gov.bc.ca

Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can.

If you require services, please visit the ESS Reception Centre at Chilliwack Secondary School, Distance Education Building (left side of school from parking lot), 46363 Yale Rd, Chilliwack, BC.

For ESS information, please call: 250-486-1890.

If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.

VIDEO: Pack your grab-and-go bag before the evacuation alert

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

B.C. Wildfires 2021