Homes north of Enderby evacuated due to gas leak

Eleven homes between Enderby and Salmon Arm were evacuated Saturday (Sept. 10) due to a gas leak.
According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), a gas line was ruptured during construction activity in the area of Gardom Lake Road and Capri Road in Electoral Area D, north of Enderby.
The Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department was on scene with Fortis BC around 10:30 a.m. and worked to drain the remaining gas in the line.
Gardom Lake Road and Capri Road were closed for hours due to the hazard.
The CSRD released an update at 3:20 p.m. stating that the gas leak had been repaired, the roads had reopened and the evacuation of the 11 homes had been lifted.
“The CSRD and Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department thank the affected residents for their response in this emergency situation,” the regional district stated.