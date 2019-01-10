Hometown Hockey heading West Kelowna’s way

All you need to know about the celebration

On Jan. 19 and 20, West Kelowna will be the host community for Rogers Hometown Hockey, a free, family-friendly festival celebrating all things hockey! Events will take place at the Mt. Boucherie Community Complex at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

There will be no public parking at the Mt. Boucherie Community Complex from January 17 to 20. Parking will be available at the Mt. Boucherie Senior Secondary School on Jan. 19 and 20, and at the lot adjacent to the Super 8 Motel on Ross Road.

Following is the schedule of events on site:

Friday, Jan. 18

· 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – The City of West Kelowna and the West Kelowna Warriors will host a free Welcome Rogers Hometown Hockey Barbecue at Royal LePage Place Courtyard

· 7 to 9:30 p.m. – West Kelowna Warriors vs Vernon Vipers with Rogers Hometown Hockey Puck Drop and Circus Show. Tickets for the Warriors’ game can be purchased on site.

Saturday, Jan. 19 – free admission, optional product and vending purchase opportunities

· 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Official Welcome from City of West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milson and Westbank First Nation Chief Roxanne Lindley

· 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Hometown Hockey Festival, see below for full details

· 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Ball Hockey Game with RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and NHL Alumni

Sunday, Jan. 20 – free admission, optional product and vending purchase opportunities

· 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Hometown Hockey Festival

· 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Community Couch Chat – Mental Health with Myles Mattila

· 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Parent & Tot Skating – Jim Lind Arena

· 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Public Skating – Jim Lind Arena

· 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Pregame Show and Parade of Champions

· 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Outdoor viewing party of Arizona Coyotes in Toronto taking on the Maple Leafs

Sunday, Jan. 20 – tickets available for purchase on site

· 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – West Kelowna Warriors vs Prince George Spruce Kings inside Royal LePage Place

Festival details:

· Rogers Fan Hub: Rogers celebrates your community within the Fan Hub. Help support local minor hockey and participate in fun and interactive experiences, autograph signings with NHL alumni Kirk McLean and Jordin Tootoo, video game stations, bubble hockey, and popcorn.

· Sportsnet Virtual Photo Booth and Interactive Games: Fans have the chance to get close to their favourite players through virtual technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo emailed directly to their device for social sharing and their chance to win great prizes. In addition, hockey players of all ages will be able to show off their hockey skills and see how they match up to the NHL stars.

· Ram Haul of Fame: Features the Ram 1500 in a hockey-themed obstacle course that will test the skills of fans of all ages. Also, fans have the opportunity to enter the Breakaway Giveaway contest to win an all-new 2019 Ram 1500 for their family and $5,000 for their local minor hockey association. All contest entrants will receive a free branded toque courtesy of Dodge.

· Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a complimentary slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and learn more about the Find Giuseppe contest with many great prizes to be won.

· Tim Hortons: As fans are enjoying the festival, warm up with a complimentary coffee or hot chocolate from the Tim Hortons mobile truck.

· Playmobil Kids Zone: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the Playmobil NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset.

· The Hockey Circus Show: Come see Paz, the world-renowned hockey acrobat. Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net. It is an experience that the family will never forget.

· Scotiabank Community Hockey Rink: A family-friendly outdoor hockey space to engage hockey fans, interact with NHL alum Josh Gorges, celebrate the game and play ball hockey. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

· Live Local Entertainment: Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with the Shawn Lightfoot Band performing on Saturday followed by Ben Klick on Sunday.

· Ted Rogers Community Grants: Ted Rogers Community Grants are being awarded to local Canadian organizations to help support educational programs that enable Canadian youth to succeed inside and outside the classroom, including in West Kelowna.

· Giving Together to support hockey in your community: Every week, Rogers is also Giving Together to support hockey in local communities. Attendees can participate in giving back through 50/50 draws or by purchasing popcorn and food from the on-site BBQ. All proceeds are donated to minor hockey organizations.

· Community Activity Stations: Interactive games and activities hosted by City of West Kelowna Recreation and Culture, West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nations.

