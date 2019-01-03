Rogers Hometown Hockey telecast co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. Photo: Contributed

Hometown Hockey telecast Jan. 20 to originate from West Kelowna

Rogers hockey game broadcast intermissions to focus on West Kelowna’s hockey history

West Kelowna is part of this year’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will make a stop in West Kelowna for a two-day festival Jan.19 and 20.

The city is encouraging local residents and businesses to help “Paint the Town Red” for the month of January.

Suggestions include to Keep your holiday lights up at your office, decorate your windows, or dress up your car to show to help celebrate the Hometown hockey festive spirit.

Mt. Boucherie Community Centre will be the broadcast centre for co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone during the hockey game telecast on Sunday, Jan. 20, which will be an NHL game between Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The weekly Sunday telecast will be available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE or Sportsnet 360 and available to stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.

“With our 100th episode on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible moments we’ve shared together on the Rogers Hometown Hockey journey. From St. John’s to Victoria to Whitehorse, Tara and I have had the privilege of honouring the tradition of hockey in Canada for the past four seasons— and we can’t wait to unearth all the surprises that this season will have in store,” said MacLean.

Previous story
Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior
Next story
Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Just Posted

Hometown Hockey telecast Jan. 20 to originate from West Kelowna

Rogers hockey game broadcast intermissions to focus on West Kelowna’s hockey history

Kelowna city councillor back in hospital

Coun. Charlie Hodge is in the hospital and his condition is serious

Rockets see two division rivals this weekend

Kelowna hosts Prince George on Friday, and then are in Kamloops on Saturday.

Former Kelowna Rockets have chance for NHL All-Star game

Shea Weber and Leon Draisaitl could go to the game with help from fan voting

Rose Valley Reservoir’s ice will be thinning

The City of West Kelowna is operating its aerator through the winter to improve water quality

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Garry Handlen is charged with the 1978 murder of Monica Jack a 12-year-old girl from Merritt

China says it’s not ‘convenient’ to discuss charges against imprisoned Canadians

The mystery deepen surrounding the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Video: Truckers stuck on Highway 1 due to winter storm

Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Most Read