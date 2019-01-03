Hometown Hockey telecast Jan. 20 to originate from West Kelowna

West Kelowna is part of this year’s Rogers Hometown Hockey tour will make a stop in West Kelowna for a two-day festival Jan.19 and 20.

The city is encouraging local residents and businesses to help “Paint the Town Red” for the month of January.

Suggestions include to Keep your holiday lights up at your office, decorate your windows, or dress up your car to show to help celebrate the Hometown hockey festive spirit.

Mt. Boucherie Community Centre will be the broadcast centre for co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone during the hockey game telecast on Sunday, Jan. 20, which will be an NHL game between Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The weekly Sunday telecast will be available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE or Sportsnet 360 and available to stream on Sportsnet NOW and Rogers NHL LIVE.

“With our 100th episode on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the incredible moments we’ve shared together on the Rogers Hometown Hockey journey. From St. John’s to Victoria to Whitehorse, Tara and I have had the privilege of honouring the tradition of hockey in Canada for the past four seasons— and we can’t wait to unearth all the surprises that this season will have in store,” said MacLean.