The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)

Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge

A body has been found in a vehicle fire in the 14300 block of 256 Street

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is currently investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge.

IHIT was deployed to the area just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that this is related to an incident that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, just north of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

“Ridge Meadows front line officers responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed at the 14300 block of 256th Street. Maple Ridge Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire. In the subsequent search of the vehicle, a body was located,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner in a statement.

Klaussner also stated that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether or not this incident is related to the ongoing gang conflict occurring throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage from Nov. 24 of the surrounding area between 10 p.m. and midnight to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More information will be provided as it is made available.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireHomicideIHITMaple RidgeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Incident on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke reduces traffic to one lane
Next story
Okanagan Young Writers Awards almost closed for 2022

Just Posted

Aerial of Kelowna campus. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan Young Writers Awards almost closed for 2022

Ronald Karlson was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)
Long list of past offences for man arrested in standoff in Merritt

Kelowna city council will get a look at the 10-year Capital Plan overview at its Nov. 23 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Airport tops priorities in City of Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Dilworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps/Screenshot)
The most dangerous intersections in the Central Okanagan