Signs are posted and RCMP officers are on the lookout for car thieves, but police say the public has a role to play in preventing theft. (Submitted photo)

Honda, Lexus tops most stolen vehicles in Canada in 2020

Depending on your vehicle’s make and model, it could be one of Canada’s most stolen vehicles

Auto theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion each year and the Insurance Bureau of Canada has listed the most targeted vehicles of 2020.

An estimated $542 million is spent by insurers to fix or replace stolen automobiles each year. A further $250 million goes to other insurance-related expenses, which include police response, health care and court system costs in more serious incidents.

The four most common reasons people steal automobiles include: To sell cars abroad at a higher market value; to dismantle the vehicle and sell the parts; to go joyriding, or to commit another crime and then leave the vehicle.

Here are the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada:

  1. 2018 Honda CR-V
  2. 2017 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  3. 2017 Honda CR-V
  4. 2018 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  5. 2018 Ford F150
  6. 2019 Honda CR-V
  7. 2018 Toyota Highlander
  8. 2017 Toyota Highlander
  9. 2019 Lexus RX350 or RX450
  10. 2017 Dodge Ram 1500

