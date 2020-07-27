B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers who have out-of-province licence plates on their vehicles should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by people.

Horgan also suggests drivers change over to B.C. licence plates to avoid trouble from residents who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates but judging people by where their vehicle is registered does not often tell a complete story of their circumstances.

Horgan says people with out-of-province plates should also be mindful that they are overtly declaring they may not be from B.C.

Residents from other provinces are allowed to travel to B.C., but Horgan says the province is committed to keeping its borders with the United States closed until the country gets a better handle on COVID-19.

Horgan says British Columbia residents should also consider the circumstances of other people before making any judgments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses
Next story
Water restrictions in place for the Falcon Ridge area

Just Posted

Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region

West Kelowna church expansion a no-go

The developer pulled the application to expand Evangel Baptist Church

Peachland mayor wants residents to wear masks

Mayor Cindy Fortin is asking residents to consider wearing masks while in the community

Water restrictions in place for the Falcon Ridge area

The RDCO is banning outdoor irrigation for all properties served by the water system off of Highway 33 south.

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

The NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers And Playoffs begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

New outbreak at berry processor Fraser Valley Packing

15 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford berry facility

Investigation began last Thursday into outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

SilverStar cranks out mountain biking race

CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in Vernon, as well as Sun Peaks and Kicking Horse

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Local homeowners should encourage council to have a ‘buy-in’ program to augment the solar farm

Most Read