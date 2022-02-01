Premier John Horgan makes his first public appearance since completing cancer treatment for Lunar New Year at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (John Horgan/Twitter)

Premier John Horgan makes his first public appearance since completing cancer treatment for Lunar New Year at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (John Horgan/Twitter)

Horgan celebrates Lunar New Year at B.C. legislature after multi-week cancer treatment

Event was the B.C. premier’s first public appearance since completing cancer treatment

Premier John Horgan made his first appearance Tuesday (Feb. 1) for a Lunar New Year celebration at the B.C. legislature since completing cancer treatments.

Horgan tweeted out photos of himself at the celebration. He had previously announced that he’d finished his radiation treatments for throat cancer in mid-January and had expected to begin making public appearances in February.

The premier first announced his diagnosis in early November, having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the cancer the week prior.

CancerJohn HorganLunar New Year

Previous story
It could take months and millions to make all of Princeton’s water safe to drink
Next story
B.C.’s rural schools first for COVID-19 rapid testing for students

Just Posted

Vernon Health Unit COVID-19 testing site has seen long lineups and delays. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health tops all of B.C. with Tuesday’s COVID-19 cases

Lauris Darzins played in 130 games over two seasons for the Rockets (Photo - Kelowna Rockets)
Former Kelowna Rocket to carry Latvia flag during 2022 Olympic opening ceremonies

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna North End Neighbourhood Plan needs your vision

Garage fire in West Kelowna. (Dave Ogilvie)
Garage fire quickly doused in West Kelowna