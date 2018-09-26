Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

B.C. premier John Horgan says LNG projects in the province were never likely to succeed under the previous B.C. Liberal government.

Horgan was answering general questions from the media in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 26, following a press conference to announce that the provincial government is capping rental increases.

“The B.C. Liberals kept piling on costs onto an industry that had not yet even been established in British Columbia, and that scared away some investors as international prices came down,” said Horgan.

He said that after the election the NDP government was presented with a list of challenges the LNG sector was experiencing in the province with respect to its ability to compete against global LNG producers.

The sector expressed its concern that the program the Liberal government put in place would make doing business in the province too costly.

“We have dismantled that package and put forward a new package that’s hopefully going to meet the industry’s competitive needs,” said Horgan.

In March Horgan announced that if LNG Canada decided to go ahead with the project the provincial government would be scrapping the LNG tax and offering LNG Canada exemption on provincial sales tax for its construction.

He also announced that B.C. Hydro would provide the industry with power at standard industrial rates.

The catch was that in order to take advantage of the concessions, which would see LNG Canada realize savings of $6 billion over 40 years, the company would have to announce their Final Investment Decision (FID) by November.

“We will be treating the LNG sector like any other investor. Whether you’re coming to invest in the forest industry, in the mining industry, we want to treat everybody exactly the same.”

Horgan wouldn’t be drawn into answering questions about an expected date for LNG Canada’s FID.

He said instead that a decision by LNG Canada’s Joint Venture Partners to go ahead with the $40 billion project would depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and the availability of low-carbon-intensive gas in some of the fields in northern B.C. and northern Alberta.

“We’ll see what LNG Canada does, but should they proceed with a final investment decision, it would certainly be significant for our province,” said Horgan.

He said the project would generate much-needed revenue for the province that could be spent on expanding services, especially education, health care and housing.

Previous story
Okanagan College’s culinary manager enthusiastic about Okanagan ingredients
Next story
3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Just Posted

Two people taken to hospital after Kelowna RCMP deploy spike belt

Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating

When draining pools for the winter, use caution urges City of Kelowna

Incorrect draining could damage local water systems says the city

Okanagan College’s culinary manager enthusiastic about Okanagan ingredients

Chef Vincent Stufano is ready to get cooking

West Kelowna firefighter dies from cancer

Capt. Troy Russell battled occupational brain cancer for the past year

UBC Okanagan study says lowlanders no match for Nepal’s Sherpa

High-altitude adaptation makes muscle tissue highly resilient to fatigue

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada

Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary

Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

Coldstream lake house inspires Kelowna painter

Jolene Mackie is the Mackie Lake House artist in residence

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

Most Read