Horse hit by truck on Westside Road

Area residents asking for motorists to slow down and watch for animals

A Westside Road accident that totalled a truck and sent a horse onto its back has prompted a call for motorists to slow down.

The horse was hit at Royal and Battle Place roads near Little Kingdom Sunday, June 25.

Kendra Ferreira saw the incident and isn’t sure how the animal made out: “The horse took a pretty hard full body hit and landed on its back, so if there’s no internal bleeding I’d be surprised.”

But the horse did get up and run away immediately after the collision, according to Chase Robert who also saw the incident.

“This one did appear out of nowhere as far as the truck was concerned. It crossed the road running full clip. The driver couldn’t see it until it was already too late,” said Robert, adding that the truck was “totalled.”

The incident is frustrating for many area residents, who voiced their concerns on a social media post.

“The horses don’t realize they’re in danger, people allowing them to be on the road is the problem,” Pam MacGregor said. “I also understand and agree people drive way to fast on Westside Road and need to slow down! It is up to humans to protect said wildlife from human inflicted accidents, such as vehicles.”

Barb Trevitt agrees.

“Westside Road isn’t a highway. The speed limit is 60 through most of the range land, and that is pretty easy to stop when you see horses or cows. We need to pay attention and slow down so we can stop in time.”

Lacee Agar adds: “Very sad. Everyone needs to slow down and pay attention.”

Meanwhile there were several other close calls that same day on Westside Road.

“We had read this post as we were approaching that area and had three different vehicles pass us on unsafe blind corners,” Karin Marshall said. “It is so frustrating.”

