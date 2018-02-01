Submitted A horse died in a collision with a 2008 Hyundai Accent on Highway 3A near Keremeos Wednesday night. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

A horse was killed and a motorist injured in a collision Wednesday night near Keremeos.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 3A about two kilometers from Keremeos, when a 2008 Hyundai Accent hit a large horse with its front end.

The horse died at the site of the collision. The car was seriously damaged.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos detachment said the horse was not wild and belonged to someone in the area. The man driving the car received “minor injuries.”

“Just be careful driving at night in rural areas. Wildlife and livestock could be loose. Use your high beams, when legal to do so, which will increase your ability to see obstacles on the roadway,” Evans stated in an email. If you see an animal on the road, put on your four-way flashers and if it’s safe to do so honk you horn and try to scare the animal off the road. Otherwise make attempts to warn other motorists of the hazard. Call the police who will attend to deal with the animal.”

