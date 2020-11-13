An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)

An image of horses walking on Westside Road, shared Jan. 25, 2020. (Carly Jones/Facebook)

Horse struck by vehicle on Westside Road

Witness says impatient driver hit the horse near the Little Kingdom store Wednesday morning

A resident on Westside Road says she came across a horse on the roadway Wednesday, shortly before it was struck by another vehicle.

Charolette Birdstone shared her account of the incident to the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page yesterday. She said she’d stopped for multiple horses on the road near the Little Kingdom store around 5 a.m. the day before, but another driver wasn’t as patient.

With her hazard lights flashing, she said she watched as the vehicle rammed into the animal.

“They didnt even stop or anythng (sic),” her post reads.

Birdstone says she didn’t see the vehicle’s license plate as it was too dark at the time, but she did see the horse walk away from the road afterwards.

Another post by Hilda Belanger on Friday alerted Westside Road drivers of a group of horses on the road near the Bradley Creek pump house.

“One of the young ones appears to be limping,” her post reads. “Drive according to road conditions folks.”

Horses aren’t an altogether uncommon sight along the road, which runs through open rangeland on the Okanagan Indian Band Reserve. Range season typically closes Nov. 15, according to the OKIB livestock bylaw.

