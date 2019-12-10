Hospice House launches new website to support families seeking end of life care

The new website is already proving to be very helpful for families

Hospice House Kelowna has launched a new website to support the increasing need for local families seeking information on options for compassionate, end of life, palliative care for a loved one.

The launch of the website addresses a gap in available online information on Hospice House and provides resources for individuals and families facing a life-limiting illness, at home or in care settings.

Every year, hundreds of individuals and their families find comfort and connection at Hospice House. Lovingly built in 2008 following a fundraising campaign led by the KGH Foundation, Hospice House has fulfilled a great need for compassionate end of life care complete with all the comforts of home.

The new website is already proving to be very helpful for families.

“The Hospice House is an important part of Interior Health’s Hospice Palliative Care Program,” said Jessica Baker, manager, Hospice Palliative Services, Central Okanagan.

“These families are navigating a very difficult time. It’s important that they are able to research their options and find the information they need with ease.”

The website was funded by the KGH Foundation, the lead fundraising organization for Hospice House.

Not only does the website help families looking to access care, but also serves another valuable purpose.

“Often when a loved one has stayed at Hospice House, family members wish to express their gratitude for the support and care they received,” said Sasha Carter, director of Legacy Giving at the Foundation. “The new Hospice House website is a great place to start.”

For more information on Hospice House, visit their new website at hospicehousekelowna.com

