Hospital foundation launches campaign to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna

A massive fundraising campaign has been launched to bring advanced stroke care technology to Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Health officials are calling upon the community to help them raise $8 million for advanced, acute care equipment at KGH, as well as the ability to care for stroke victims; from onset to rehabilitation, research and prevention.

This is a part of the KGH Foundation’s Every Moment Matters campaign, which aims to provide rapid care to those suffering from a stroke. According to the foundation, for every minute that passes once a stroke is in progress, 2 million brain cells die. They say rapid care can make a difference between life, recovery, “and the unthinkable.”

Last year, there were over 1,800 reported cases of stroke in the Interior Health region.

“As the population grows and ages, we can no longer ignore the need in the interior for patients to be able to access the best possible stroke care close to home. The stroke care plan for KGH is one of the most exciting and progressive advancements in patient care our region has seen in years,” said KGH Vascular Neurologist, and Interior Health (IH) Stroke Network Medical Director, Dr. Aleksander Tkach.

Health officials are excited about the campaign. KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said this new technology, and level of care will save lives, and dramatically improve quality of life. However, he said the campaign’s success relies on the continued support of the community.

IH CEO Susan Brown said today is an exciting day for those in the Interior.

“… Today, the option for many people is a long trip outside of our health authority. Moving forward with these enhancements to our stroke care here in Interior Health is a significant step to having world-class care here, closer to home.”

For more information or to donate, visit Kghfoundation.com.

