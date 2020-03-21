Hotel Eldorado temporarily shutting doors to help slow COVID-19

The Kelowna hotel closes its doors Saturday with plans to reopen April 30

A top Kelowna hotel destination is taking steps to flatten the curve during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotel Eldorado, of Argus Properties, will temporarily close its doors on Saturday as the province continues to combat coronavirus concerns in B.C. and the Okanagan.

“These decisions are heart-breaking and we remain committed to our community and to our several hundred team members,” said Argus president Ted Callahan.

“‘The El’ has navigated nearly a century of global economic and societal challenges and this time is another trial and tribulation for us all. We appreciate the generations of support, past, present and future from the community through all these times.”

Three other Argus properties in Kelowna have made changes to adapt to protocols put forth by the province and health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The Manteo Hotel is set to remain open with the restaurant being available for take-out only and the Eldorado Resort’s marina will stay accessible for all members.

“The Manteo is well-suited to accommodate the requirements of social distancing and can in fact provide a number of self-contained suites for those who are in need of short-term furnished housing, particularly our first responders, their families, and associates,” said Callahan.

The Four Points and Hilton Hampton Inn by the Kelowna airport will both be providing limited accommodation and services.

Callahan said that the closures and changes will be until April 30.

