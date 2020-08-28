The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Tourism Kelowna)

Hotel visitor numbers up; length of stay down: Tourism Kelowna

‘More people may be staying with friends and family or in other accommodations, like short-term rentals or campgrounds’

The number of tourists visiting local hotels has gone up for the month of July, but they’re sticking around for a shorter period of time according to Tourism Kelowna.

In July, there were a total of 296,230 overnight visitor trips to Kelowna and compared to June’s 226,280.

Hotel occupancy in the city, however, remains lower than what it used to be in summer 2019, which was around 80 per cent.

According to Tourism Kelowna, spring hotel occupancy levels were the lowest on record as the pandemic peaked, dropping to an average of 20.9 per cent and going as low as 11.7 per cent. In 2019, hotel occupancy for the same time was around 67 per cent.

As the province moved to Phase 3 of its reopening plan and travel within B.C. started up again in time for summer, visitors returned to Kelowna, bringing the tourism numbers for the area above the provincial average, but still lower than normal.

But despite the encouraging increase in numbers, Tourism Kelowna said visitors’ length of stay is now shorter than normal.

“More people are coming to Kelowna, but they are spending less time here,” Tourism Kelowna said.

“Lower than normal hotel occupancy paired with higher than normal visitation indicates more people may be staying with friends and family or in other accommodations, like short-term rentals or campgrounds.”

For the fall, Tourism Kelowna indicated Labour Day weekend bookings are strong, but it predicted that will fall sharply after that weekend and continue at that level until the end of the year.

“This is concerning as, after a challenging first half of 2020, businesses will need to generate revenue in the second half of 2020 to continue operations.”

Tourism Kelowna said it will continue to market activities within the province until inter-provincial travel starts up again.

“Our marketing message will encourage longer stays where visitors can slow down and take in more of what Kelowna and the Central Okanagan has to offer.”

READ: More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border
Next story
Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Just Posted

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Hotel visitor numbers up; length of stay down: Tourism Kelowna

‘More people may be staying with friends and family or in other accommodations, like short-term rentals or campgrounds’

Crews fight garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department received a call at 9:48 p.m.

Morning Start: Your eyes have a resolution of 576 megapixels

Your morning start for Friday, August 28, 2020

Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

According to the City of West Kelowna, the fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Most Read