Hours of operation for City of Kelowna facilities on Canada Day

Kelowna City Hall will be closed to the public on Wednesday, July 1, for the Canada Day statutory holiday.

All city-owned recreational and cultural facilities, including the Parkinson Recreation Centre, remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Glenmore Landfill will stay open for the holiday, with its regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. in place. The landfill continues to only accept non-cash payments at this time.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery’s office will be closed on Canada Day but the cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Despite city hall’s closure, property taxes are due for Kelowna residents on the following day, Thursday, July 2, though late fees were deferred to the fall amid the pandemic.

The city encourages property owners to go paperless by making payments using online or telephone banking with their financial institution. If paying by cheque, a secure drop box is located at the Water Street doors to city hall for drop-off. For more details, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax.

Though not all of its services are offered online, the City of Kelowna is urging residents to use the ones that are available. The city’s online services can be accessed at kelowna.ca/onlineservices.

