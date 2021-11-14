House fire at Harvey Avenue in Kelowna ‘suspicious’, says fire department

Kelowna RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. reporting a porch on fire in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue. Residents were evacuating the residence as emergency crews arrived. Three engines, one rescue and one command vehicle were on scene, along with 16 personnel. The fire was quickly knocked down and an extensive overhaul was completed.

Witness statements lead investigators to believe that the fire was suspicious in nature, according to a Kelowna Fire Department press release.

