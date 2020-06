Fire crews responded to a blaze about 11 p.m. Wednesday

House fire on Ross Road in West Kelowna. Image: Dave Ogilvie.

West Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at a home on Ross Road, Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at 1699 Ross Road.

Four fire engines responded to the scene.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and residents were able to evacuate the home safely.

It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer on Harvey Avenue

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire