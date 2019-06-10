House fire in West Kelowna’s Sun Village

Everyone has evacuated the building and fire crews are working to douse the blaze

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.:

Firefighters say the fire sparked in the garage burning two cars.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire captain James Harmata said both vehicles were “fully engulfed in flames.”

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.:

The fire is almost out and firefighters are searching for the single occupant’s personal items, including her eyeglasses.

She is the single occupant of the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Sun Village off of the Old Okanagan Highway.

Everyone has safely evacuated the building and fire crews are working to put out the blaze.

It is believed the home is owned by an elderly couple.

 

