UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

It is believed the fire started in a carport

A Royal Avenue home is still standing after a fire incinerated its carport and a truck within, though a thorough safety inspection will be required before its tenants return.

The fire, which started just after 8:20 p.m., was well underway when crews from several fire departments arrived. They managed to stop the blaze from engulfing the home, although there appears to be significant damage.

The house is occupied by two renters, one of whom is currently away.

The man who was home when the fire started told reporters on-scene that the fire started in the truck, out of the blue, and he’s not sure what happened.

Platoon captain Dennis Miller said that the fire was reported by the tenant and many others who saw it, and firefighters acted quickly, reducing risk to other nearby homes.

Complicating the work, was that the house has wood siding and once the truck ignited it didn’t take long for the fire to spread.

Miller said he couldn’t say much about the structural integrity of the home, but the house is cordoned off until a building inspector has gone through and assessed the damage.

The resident, who didn’t offer his name, however has concerns that his possessions may not have survived the fire.

Part of Pandosy Street has been blocked off, while crews mop up.

ORIGINAL 8:40 p.m.

Fire crews from five departments are working to douse a fire in a home across the street from Kelowna General Hospital.

According to a source who contacted the Capital News, the fire is a two-alarm fire that was believed to have started in the carport.

A reporter is headed to the scene and this space will be updated as more information becomes available.

