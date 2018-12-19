UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

It is believed the fire started in a carport

A Royal Avenue home is still standing after a fire incinerated its carport and a truck within, though a thorough safety inspection will be required before its tenants return.

The fire, which started just after 8:20 p.m., was well underway when crews from several fire departments arrived. They managed to stop the blaze from engulfing the home, although there appears to be significant damage.

The house is occupied by two renters, one of whom is currently away.

The man who was home when the fire started told reporters on-scene that the fire started in the truck, out of the blue, and he’s not sure what happened.

Platoon captain Dennis Miller said that the fire was reported by the tenant and many others who saw it, and firefighters acted quickly, reducing risk to other nearby homes.

Complicating the work, was that the house has wood siding and once the truck ignited it didn’t take long for the fire to spread.

Miller said he couldn’t say much about the structural integrity of the home, but the house is cordoned off until a building inspector has gone through and assessed the damage.

The resident, who didn’t offer his name, however has concerns that his possessions may not have survived the fire.

Part of Pandosy Street has been blocked off, while crews mop up.

ORIGINAL 8:40 p.m.

Fire crews from five departments are working to douse a fire in a home across the street from Kelowna General Hospital.

According to a source who contacted the Capital News, the fire is a two-alarm fire that was believed to have started in the carport.

A reporter is headed to the scene and this space will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family pleads again for witnesses in B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

Just Posted

UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

It is believed the fire started in a carport

Okanagan College culinary students cook up holiday dinner

The students will prepare the upcoming holiday dinner at Parkinson Recreation Centre

Central Okanagan United Way’s Day of Caring success

‘Tis the season to give back

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

UBCO Heat sign Jenessa Knapp

The new comer is from Langley, B.C.

Couple accused in legislature bomb plot free to go, B.C. top court says

Appeals court issues scathing ruling against the RCMP in the case of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

B.C. cannabis company partnering with Labatt on non-alcoholic drinks with THC

Nanaimo cannabis company, brewery will each invest up to $50 million

Rare sighting draws excited birdwatchers to the Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

‘White’ hockey teams in Manitoba accused of forming league without First Nations

Five teams were part of the KJHL until May, when they left to create the Capital Region League

A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

A third Canadian has been detained in China since Huawei Technologies CFO was arrested in Vancouver

Family pleads again for witnesses in B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

Cameron Kerr was killed while walking home from a friend’s wake in Terrace

B.C. school district funding changes delayed until after next year

Per-pupil formula leaves gaps for special needs, Indigenous students

B.C. port challenges four Environmental Management Act charges

B.C. Ministry of Environment laid four charges on the port for burning prohibited materials

Most Read