Fire crews on scene on Dougall Road South. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rutland house fire quickly knocked down

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a home on Dougall Road

A fire in the roof of a home on Dougall Road South was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the second alarm blaze about 3:15 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the roof as crews arrived, however, the blaze was quickly brought under control.

According to Platoon Captain Dennis Miller, there was a fire in the attic and the residents were doing renovations at the time of the blaze.

“Damage was limited to the kitchen and attic area. All occupants of the residence had exited the building before our arrival and there were no injuries,” said Miller.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known, but is not suspicious, and an investigator is headed to the scene.

This is the second blaze that Kelowna fire crews have responded to in the last 24 hours, after home under construction in Black Mountain caught fire on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

House fireKelowna

Previous story
Above average temperatures expected in Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Kelowna council is backing KCT's grant application to replace dated stage lighting (File photo/City of Kelowna)
Upgrades to water treatment facility and new lights: Kelowna City Council briefs

The Okanagan is expecting a lot of sunshine over the next week (Photo - Landon Hemmes)
Above average temperatures expected in Okanagan-Shuswap

Two of 100 Mile sculptor Vance Theoret’s soapstone carvings were stolen in Kelowna this weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile sculptor’s work among art stolen in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene on Dougall Road South. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Rutland house fire quickly knocked down