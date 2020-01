The fire was quickly knocked down but crews remain at the scene

Kelowna fire crews were quick to respond to a blaze in an Upper Mission home on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at 836 Coronado Crescent just before 2:30 p.m. due to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was quickly knocked down but crews remain at the scene.

More to come.

