House fire sparked on Westside

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach

A house was detroyed by a fire late Sunday, Dec. 6 off Westside Road. (Contributed)

Crews were quick to attend a house fire off Westside Road late Sunday night.

All occupants were reportedly able to escape the fire, which was sparked around 11:30 p.m. on Columbia Way near Lawrence Beach.

Neighbour Jaimie Dewar was sleeping but her daughter woke to the flames.

“She woke us up and we were prepared to evacuate. The wind was catching the embers and showering our property,” Dewar said. “Had it been any other season I wonder if it would have gone different. Grateful to hear that there are no injuries but heartbroken to know a home has been lost.”

North Westside Fire Rescue crews were quick to the scene and contained the blaze.

