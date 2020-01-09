Houseboat sinking on Okanagan Lake

Houseboat owner Ted Ducette said he’s heading to Bear Creek Provincial Park now, near where boat is anchored

The houseboat is sinking near Bear Creek Provincial Park (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

A houseboat is sinking off the shores of Bear Creek Provincial Park on Okanagan Lake.

According to Burton Marine Pile Driving sales manager Mike Doiron, the houseboat had been taking on water for some time.

“We saw it sinking a couple days ago,” said Doiron.

“We had one of our crews trying to see what the issue was. We thought maybe one of the bilge pumps had failed.”

According to Doiron, the houseboat had been anchored in the area for 10-15 years.

Despite repeated earlier attempts by Doiron to try and reach houseboat owner Ted Ducette, he could only be reached on Thursday afternoon.

Ducette said he’s heading to the houseboat now to assess the situation.

“I heard it was sinking about 15 minutes ago,” said Ducette.

“I’m not feeling good.”

