The conference saw several breakout sessions focusing on specific topics. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

More than 150 housing advocates from across the province met in Kelowna on Sept. 9 for the Regional Education Networking and Trade show (RENT).

The event, hosted by the BC Non-Profit Housing Association and Homelessness Services Association of BC, saw experts come together to share and learn with elected officials and local representatives.

Jill Atkey, CEO of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, said the event takes place every September, connecting people over affordable housing to discuss issues relevant to Kelowna and the surrounding region.

“A lot of partnerships are formed at association conferences,” she said.

“Partnerships between agencies, so a service provider and a housing provider. Partnerships between the province, municipalities and housing providers. It’s also the main professional development opportunity for the sector.”

Atkey said in addition to generating discussion on safe housing’s delivery and community acceptance, the conference also offered several courses including leadership operations and asset management.

“Oftentimes, non-profit housing providers can feel like its a bit of a lonely experience,” she said. “These events provide an opportunity for them to get together, share experiences and learn from one another.”

The next BC Affordable Housing Conference is set for Nov. 14-19 in Vancouver.

