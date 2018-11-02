Housing market ‘softening’ in October, says real estate agent

Looking to buy a home? Prices have been reduced in October

The Central Okanagan’s housing market prices are “softening” according to a real estate agent.

But they’re still going for their asking price, said real estate agent Andrew Smith, with Royal LePage.

“Prices are certainly softening, and with absolute certainty, the number of unit sales is softening, but the list to sell number, the percentage, that number stays consistent in hot markets and slow markets, and that is approximately 98 per cent of (asking price). So we’re not a community where a $500,000 condo wouldn’t get offers of $450,000,” he said.

However, agents are seeing more price reductions in homes. “There’s no question we’re seeing a lot more price reductions than we saw in 2017 (and) 2016. They’re rolling in every day,” Smith said.

RELATED: Okanagan real estate market cools off

For October, the average sale price of a home was $705,000 with 190 residential house sales. Last year’s sales had an average of $771,000 with 254 sales, he said.

“We’re in danger in the next new months of having it dip into the $600,000s again,” he said.

However, one month doesn’t make a market, added Smith.

“If you look at year-to-date numbers…the average sale prices are significantly higher this year compared to last year. Last year was $708,000 and this year is $771,000 and that’s based on 2,600 sales for 2017 and 2,100 for 2018. So we’re about 500 unit sales off last year, but prices are up.”

As to where the Central Okanagan’s housing market will go, that is still up in the air considering the province’s speculation tax and the uncertainty with this year’s interest rates, Smith said.

RELATED: Housing slowdown forecast to cool B.C. economy

Young people are also moving to multi-family developments like The Verve in Glenmore, instead of single-family home areas like Rutland or Glenrosa in West Kelowna, places where they traditionally moved to, he said.

And, according to Smith, the bright side is houses aren’t going for less than they’re worth in the current market.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors
Next story
Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Just Posted

Wineaux dreams come true at Okanagan College with movie premier

SOMM3 will premier Nov. 12

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

UBC Okanagan research determines oxygen may help dementia patients

Oxygen therapy proves beneficial for some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Few calls for disturbance on Halloween night

Kelowna police attended three serious issues on Oct. 31

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

Most Read