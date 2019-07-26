Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

The vehicle’s windshield and roof were caved in by the impact with the hoverboard rider. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A car slammed into a man on a hoverboard on 208th Street in Willoughby Thursday evening, caving in the windshield but leaving the victim with only minor injuries.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m., northbound at the intersection of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

The rider on the hoverboard – a small electric scooter-type device controlled by the rider’s feet and posture – was heading north, as was the driver.

Police believe that at the intersection with 82nd, the hoverboard rider suddenly turned into the intersection.

The driver slammed into the hoverboard rider. The windshield and part of the car’s roof were crumpled by the impact.

“The pedestrian went up and over, basically,” said van Herk.

Police, firefighters, and multiple ambulances responded to the crash, and the 29-year-old Langley man on the hoverboard was taken to hospital.

Amazingly, he suffered no broken bones. Officers went to the hospital later to check on his condition and found he had suffered primarily scrapes and bruises.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and police are now trying to determine why the hoverboard rider suddenly veered into the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, van Herk said.