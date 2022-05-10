How many is too many? Councillor questions number of high-rises in Kelowna

‘We just have to be cautious’, says Councillor Singh

It’s an issue many Kelowna residents may be concerned about – the number of high-rise buildings going up around the city.

Councillor Mohini Singh brought up the issue at Monday’s (May 9) council meeting during discussion of a 26-storey building planned for St. Paul Street and Doyle Avenue.

“I do want to voice my concern about the number of high-rises that we are approving,” said Singh.

The building could end up being taller than 26-storeys as city staff are currently working on a new zoning bylaw. City Planner Trisa Atwood said that there is not yet a final number as the bylaw is still in the draft stage.

Singh said she felt the building planned for St. Paul and Doyle was appropriate for the downtown, but she needed to get a grasp of where the city is in terms of how many high-rises have been approved and how many might be coming.

“We are changing, but I want to make sure we will never go back and question how we approved so many,” she added. “We just have to be cautious.”

Mayor Colin Basran noted the St. Paul development is consistent with the Official Community Plan.

“It is our Official Community Plan that we follow in terms of future growth of our downtown.”

Council did support the rezoning application.

