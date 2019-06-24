How much money did Lake Country make off taxes in 2018?

The tax hikes raked in over $1M

The District of Lake Country increased their tax revenue by over a million dollars for the 2018 fiscal year.

This is mostly the result of a 3.5 per cent increase that was introduced at the beginning of the year—1.5 per cent for the district’s transportation program and a two per cent general increase for inflation.

“The two per cent increase was to maintain operations at the same level which they were at the previous year,” said Lake Country chief financial officer Tanya Garost.

READ MORE: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country

As well, another portion of the sizable 2018 tax revenue came from a large new growth tax margin, which saw a 5.32 per cent increase, or about $500,000 of total revenue.

In comparison, the new growth tax margin for 2017 was under three per cent.

New growth tax fluctuates depending on development in the district and the assessments done by the province on new houses, subdivision lots and other various infrastructure developments.

READ MORE: Where is your water before you drink it?

Even with the added tax revenue, which equated to $1,025,437, the government was still under their estimated expenditure by $1.5 million.

Garost said this is mainly due to a fluctuation in RCMP officers and their salaries.

The Lake Country RCMP detachment, although rarely using its full force, has 12 members, but only nine or 10 consistently work, due to leaves from work.

Overall, the government brought in an approximate $485,000 more than what they anticipated, reaching a total revenue of over $42 million.

READ MORE: Pelmewash Parkway opening is the latest milestone in First Nations-government relations

READ MORE: Lake Country councillors want stricter regulations, more signage on smoking in parks

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Just Posted

Two new fast-charging electric vehicle stations unveiled at YLW

Kelowna International Airport plugs in with FortisBC, government partnership

Plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake

Mellalieu running for Greens again in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu ran for federal Green Party in 2015 election and provincial Greens in 2017

Where is your water before you drink it?

A new water facility official opens in Lake Country

Lake Country celebrates clean water project completion

New raw water reservoir site means safe drinking water for residents

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Okanagan bylaw officer best in B.C.

Al Harrison of Vernon named Bylaw Officer of the Year at annual association conference

Man accused of assault at South Okanagan beach gets bail

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was granted bail at the Penticton provincial courthouse on Monday

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Most Read