Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, carries an umbrella to shield herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing, in Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou says she has experienced feelings of helplessness, torment and struggle since being arrested in Canada one year ago, but no longer fears the unknown.

In a post on the Chinese telecom company’s website, Meng says she has passed the time on bail in a comfortable Vancouver house reading books, chatting with colleagues and completing oil paintings.

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States on allegations of violating sanctions on Iran, and her extradition case is now before a British Columbia court.

Soon after Meng was arrested, Beijing detained two Canadians, entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, over accusations of undermining China’s national security — developments widely seen in Canada as retaliation for the arrest of Meng.

Canadian officials have met with Kovrig and Spavor several times, but the two have been denied access to lawyers or family while in detention.

A source familiar with the conditions of Kovrig’s detention, but not authorized to speak publicly, told The Canadian Press last year he was questioned three times a day and kept in a room with the lights on continuously.

READ MORE: Media asks court to approve broadcast, webcast of Meng’s extradition hearings

READ MORE: New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to mark NATO’s birthday amid questions about military alliance’s future
Next story
Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

Lighting the tree is an annual tradition for the Kelowna community to remember those they have lost

Jetsitters babysitting service to be available in Kelowna come spring 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

TV Show Small Town Stars to feature celebrities helping out Okanagan community

The online TV series focuses on celebrities and the impact they have on helping others

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visited Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers meet outside Toronto, try to find consensus on dealing with Ottawa

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Morning Start: Have you ever wondered why Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends?

Your morning start for Monday, Dec. 02

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read