BC Wildfire Service reports a wildfire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap is under control. (Google maps)

Human-caused South Shuswap wildfire under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots on Squilax Mountain near Sorrento

The BC Wildfire Service reported a wildfire near Sorrento was under control as of Wednesday morning, June 5.

Thought to be human-caused, the fire reached 0.1 hectares on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 kilometres southwest of Sorrento.

Four BC Wildfire Service crew members responded to the fire the night of Tuesday, June 4. On Wednesday they were checking for remaining hotspots.

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

Read more: Salmon Arm man protests daily fines for parking by own residence

Read more: Karate life changing for Shuswap family

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions
Next story
Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

The Falcons kicked off their season with a 4-2 win over the Bellingham Bells

Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Public says retail and rentals will drive more traffic to already too busy neighbourhood

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

Time capsule found in wall of White Rock church slated for demolition

‘Opportunity to say goodbye to First United’ set for Sunday

Human-caused South Shuswap wildfire under control

BC Wildfire Service now checking for hotspots on Squilax Mountain near Sorrento

Tolko extends downtime at Okanagan, Cariboo plants

Poor market conditions result in two-week downtime extension at Armstrong and Soda Creek divisions

BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

You can visit seven Vancouver homes to check out the enclosures this weekend

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

Straight from DeHart

Wings opens a new location in West Kelowna

DriveBC mistakenly posts road closure north of Summerland

Area two kilometres north of Summerland was site of earlier slide, but not during past week

Most Read