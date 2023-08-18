Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Fire near Brash Creek 0.009 hectares in size; discovered mid-Friday afternoon

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a newly discovered fire east of Enderby is under control.

A fire in the area near Brash Creek was spotted just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and was listed at 5:35 p.m. as being 0.009 hectares in size.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

READ MORE: Evacuation order expanded in North Shuswap community

READ MORE: B.C. working to provide more emergency accommodation for wildfire evacuees

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Kookipi Creek wildfire near Boston Bar estimated at 8,791 hectares
Next story
Flames close to homes: UBC Okanagan, North Glenmore evacuated due to Kelowna wildfires

Just Posted

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

(Shannon Christensen/Mamas for Mamas)
Kelowna comes together to feed, clothe and help neighbours impacted by fire

Police officers watch smoke billowing smoke from nearby wildfire at checkpoint (B.C. RCMP)
RCMP helping to evacuate British Columbians, secure areas

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire