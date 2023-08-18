Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control
Fire near Brash Creek 0.009 hectares in size; discovered mid-Friday afternoon
The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
The B.C. Wildfire Service says a newly discovered fire east of Enderby is under control.
A fire in the area near Brash Creek was spotted just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and was listed at 5:35 p.m. as being 0.009 hectares in size.
The fire is believed to be human caused.
READ MORE: Evacuation order expanded in North Shuswap community
READ MORE: B.C. working to provide more emergency accommodation for wildfire evacuees
B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional District
Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.