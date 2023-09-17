Update: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

The fire was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16

A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)

Update: 11:35 a.m.

One initial attack crew, aerial resources, heavy equipment, and an incident management team have been assigned to the Glen Lake wildfire which is burning out of control near Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service describes the blaze as Rank 3 to 5, meaning moderately to extremely vigorous surface fire with torching and active crown behaviour.

It’s unclear if the fire is threatening any structures.

The Grouse Complex, which includes the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, the Walroy Lake fire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek blaze in Lake Country, has taken over management of the Glen Lake fire.

Update: 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Glen Lake fire burning west of Peachland to 75 hectares.

It is now a wildfire of note.

Original

An out-of-control wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the human-caused blaze was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16.

It is currently 10 hectares in size.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, according to the BCWS.

