A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)

A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)

Update: Human-caused wildfire west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

The fire was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 16

Update: 11:35 a.m.

One initial attack crew, aerial resources, heavy equipment, and an incident management team have been assigned to the Glen Lake wildfire which is burning out of control near Peachland.

Update: 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Glen Lake fire burning west of Peachland to 75 hectares.

It is now a wildfire of note.

Original

An out-of-control wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the human-caused blaze was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16.

It is currently 10 hectares in size.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, according to the BCWS.

READ MORE: A personal thank you from a firefighter on the McDougall Creek blaze

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of West Kelowna

Previous story
Update: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

Just Posted

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Fire activity decreases, increased smoke expected in Central Okanagan

A wildfire is burning out of control near Glen Lake, approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland. (Photo / Google Maps)
Update: Human-caused wildfire west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

The Okanagan Regional Library is asking users to share their thoughts on the library’s future. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Regional Library asks for public input on its future

Pop-up banner image