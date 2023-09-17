Update: Human-caused wildfire west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

Update: 11:35 a.m.
One initial attack crew, aerial resources, heavy equipment, and an incident management team have been assigned to the Glen Lake wildfire which is burning out of control near Peachland.
Update: 10 a.m.
The BC Wildfire Service has updated the size of the Glen Lake fire burning west of Peachland to 75 hectares.
It is now a wildfire of note.
Original
An out-of-control wildfire is burning about 15 kilometres west of Peachland.
The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the human-caused blaze was discovered around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept 16.
It is currently 10 hectares in size.
There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fire, according to the BCWS.
