Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

Police in Vancouver say human remains were found in a recycling bin near Kits Point this past weekend, marking the city’s fifteenth homicide of the year.

The disturbing discovery was made on Sunday morning (Oct. 18), after the Canadian Coast Guard received multiple calls about the recycling bin from boaters and other people on the water.

Vancouver Police and the BC Coroners Service have confirmed the remains found inside are that of a human, but have not identified them publicly at this time.

“We are asking property managers for multi-dwelling buildings and local residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any large, blue, wheeled recycling containers are missing,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement Monday.

Investigators are asking anyone who observed a blue recycling bin floating in the water to call them at 604-717-2500.

