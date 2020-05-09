North District Major Crime investigating after Quesnel RCMP discovered human remains in rural area 40 kilometres west of Quesnel near the Nazko Hwy on May 6.

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Foul play is suspected after human remains were discovered this week in a rural area west of Quesnel, according to police.

The Quesnel RCMP, major crime unit and BC Coroners Service are investigating after the remains were discovered approximately 40 kilometres west of the city, near the Nazko highway, on Wednesday (May 6).

Police have been investigating the missing persons case of 33 year-old Louis Korkowski who was last seen Monday (May 4) on the west side of Quesnel. On Tuesday, RCMP issued a news release asking the public to assist them in locating Korkowski and what they referred to as “two vehicles of interest.”

“We are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity,” RCMP spokesperson, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, said.

“We recognize there are many questions and wishes for us to confirm whether or not these are the remains of the man, recently reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP. Our priority at this time is to confirm identity and then to speak with the man’s family.”

Quesnel police, along with a member of the Police Dog Section from Prince George, discovered the human remains at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 6, while officers were following up on information related to Korkowski.

“Extensive resources are being devoted to this investigation to ensure public safety,” stated Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, the operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

Investigators are seeking any information leading up to this man’s death and are asking witnesses to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

READ MORE: Quesnel RCMP asking for help finding missing man and two vehicles of interest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ways to celebrate moms during the pandemic
Next story
Black bear and cubs spotted in Salmon Arm park

Just Posted

Ways to celebrate moms during the pandemic

This year’s Mothers’ Day may be a bit strange, but here are some ways you can celebrate mom in Kelowna

Crash stalls traffic on Bernard Avenue

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday

Fence removal prompts security concerns at Kelowna beach

Some area residents are unhappy with the removal of a fence surrounding Sarsons Beach Park

Pandemic strikes out Kelowna Falcons’ baseball season

‘We don’t anticipate a return to play until late summer or sometime in the fall’ - Falcons’ GM Mark Nonis

Southbound traffic stalled on Highway 97 in West Kelowna due to crash

Crews were called to the scene, near Westlake Road, around noon

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Peer pressure, public messaging will affect behaviour when rules loosen: experts

Peers in particular can reinforce or undermine new habits, because humans have a strong desire to fit in

Black bear and cubs spotted in Salmon Arm park

The city is warning residents about the bears in the well-used trail system.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Human remains found in rural area near Quesnel, criminality suspected

North District Major Crime investigating after remains found in rural area near Quesnel on May 6.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

Instructional videos provided on COVID-19 sandbagging procedure

History in the making: Vernon museum collects COVID-19 materials, stories

Recording Vernonites experiences amid pandemic important job for historians

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Most Read