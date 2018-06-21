Bridget Stapleton with Benya is locked-up today

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

The B.C. SPCA’s Lock-In for Love has locked in local animal lovers to raise funds for pets in need.

The Kelowna SPCA hopes to raise $25,000 and as of 10 a.m. has raised $5,540. Four animal lovers have been locked into dog kennels with a furry friend to raise funds for abused and homeless animals.

Related: Okanagan residents getting locked up for B.C. SPCA

Klaudia Van Emmerik, Cameron Buksa, Bridgette Stapleton, and radio duo B Mack and Karly will be behind bars until 2 p.m. today.

After two years the event has returned and people were lined up at the doors of the Kelowna SPCA on Casorso Road at 7:30 a.m. to donate.

Related: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Donations can be made in person or can be made online on their website here.

