Humongous buck in North Okanagan backyard

‘I’ve never seen anything like this before’

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” strata council chair Stan Lawlor said about the big buck in his backyard atop the hill near Alexis Park Drive.

The animal, Lawlor estimates to weigh roughly 600 or 700 pounds, has been helping himself to the trees and shrubs in the yard of Lawlor’s Centennial Drive condo for the past three days.

Lawlor said at first he believed the animal to be wounded, why else would he be staying put in the yard?

“He looks really healthy,” he said. “He’s walking around and grazing.”

Lawlor, who comes from northern Ontario, said he’s seen some big animals before, but this one takes the cake.

Typically the strata sees about five or six small deer in the area, or perhaps even a husky raccoon at night, but nothing like this, Lawlor explained.

“He’s so majestic.”

READ MORE: Who is Okanagan Bob?

READ MORE: Emergency crews make gains for Lumby Food Bank

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.