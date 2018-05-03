Inside Foundry Kelowna centre located on Kirschner Road. Photo Credit: Capital News file

Hundred of Kelowna Youth have been helped by Foundry Kelowna

The highly successful youth oriented mental health program is making a difference

An innovative model of mental health care has had a considerable impact on Kelowna.

In six months the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna has already welcomed 900 of youth aged 12-24 and their families.

Related: Foundry getting help; helping youth

“Foundry Kelowna is transforming the way youth and their families are getting help in our community,” Shelagh Turner, CMHA Kelowna executive director said. “Now, youth don’t have to ask where to go get help, they just need to walk through the doors and we can provide the counselling and services they need.”

The new generation of Kelowna has become repeat patients, returning at least three times to access the different services offered at Foundry Kelowna. Their services aid youth in all aspects addressing mental health, primary care, substance use, counselling and social services.

Related: Foundry helping more youth combat mental illness

“Pulling together 25 agencies in one place has been a tremendous task. But we see everyday that there is a need in our community, and Foundry Kelowna is there to help,” Turner said.

Community organizations are also utilizing the space after hours and on weekends, offering a meeting space for youth to meet and provide other activities such as yoga.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, mornings are reserved for appointments. Walk-in counselling is available between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information click here

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Just Posted

Hundred of Kelowna Youth have been helped by Foundry Kelowna

The highly successful youth oriented mental health program is making a difference

Thereapeutic art workshop thinks outside of the box

Comfort Boxes in Kelowna for MS Awareness Month

Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

More trips to Cranbrook and Victoria are starting in September

Okanagan braces for next wave of flooding

High elevation snowpack just starting to melt

Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

The slide is currently blocking Princeton Avenue

Rising groundwater aggravates Okanagan flood concerns

Westside landslides example of ground saturation impact

Two years later: Most Syrian refugees settling well in B.C., report says

More than 4,000 refugees arrived in the province from war-torn Syria in 2016

Norovirus outbreaks linked to oysters sign of water pollution: shellfish group

Marsha Taylor, B.C. Centre for Disease Control epidemiologist, said norovirus contaminates foods

VIDEO: Pot plan proceeding apace, Trudeau insists, despite calls for delay

Trudeau says the plan to make recreational pot legal by this summer will go ahead without delay

Owner of Fintry Queen eyes Summerland as moorage site

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen voted to provide a support letter for the tourism endeavour

Tainted blood mini-series producer draws from personal experience

Filming of Unspeakable wraps in Comox Valley Friday

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

Most Read