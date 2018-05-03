Hundred of Kelowna Youth have been helped by Foundry Kelowna

An innovative model of mental health care has had a considerable impact on Kelowna.

In six months the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna has already welcomed 900 of youth aged 12-24 and their families.

“Foundry Kelowna is transforming the way youth and their families are getting help in our community,” Shelagh Turner, CMHA Kelowna executive director said. “Now, youth don’t have to ask where to go get help, they just need to walk through the doors and we can provide the counselling and services they need.”

The new generation of Kelowna has become repeat patients, returning at least three times to access the different services offered at Foundry Kelowna. Their services aid youth in all aspects addressing mental health, primary care, substance use, counselling and social services.

“Pulling together 25 agencies in one place has been a tremendous task. But we see everyday that there is a need in our community, and Foundry Kelowna is there to help,” Turner said.

Community organizations are also utilizing the space after hours and on weekends, offering a meeting space for youth to meet and provide other activities such as yoga.

The centre is open Monday to Friday, mornings are reserved for appointments. Walk-in counselling is available between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

