AVeteran vintner Harry McWatters bites into one of the first bunches of grapes to be crushed in his upcoming TIME Winery location in Penticton at the winery’s inaugural crush. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Hundreds gathered on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to Harry McWatters, the man known as the grandfather of the British Columbia wine industry.

McWatters died peacefully in his sleep in his Summerland home on July 23, at the age of 74.

His accomplishments in the province’s wine industry included founding Sumac Ridge Estate Winery in Summerland, See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls and Time Winery in Penticton.

He was also a key figure in forming the B.C. Wine Institute, the Vintners Quality Alliance Canada, the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and the B.C. Hospitality Foundation.

The celebration of life showcased McWatters’s love of wine, with wines for those in attendance and toasts to McWatters’s legacy.

“The family wants smiles, not tears. This is a celebration,” said Albert “Coke” Roth, MC at the event.

Members of the British Columbia wine industry noted McWatters’s tireless dedication to wine.

READ ALSO: B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

READ ALSO: McWatters celebrates fifty years of winemaking

“Harry manifested an almost childlike enthusiasm for the industry,” said Brian Schmidt, the son of McWatters’s Sumac Ridge partner Lloyd Schmidt. “He would go out of his way to stay connected to the industry he cared about.”

John Schreiner, a prolific wine writer, spoke of McWatters’s vision and belief in the wine industry.

“Harry had a vision and he made it happen. Dramatically,” Schreiner said. “Harry was sometimes dramatically ahead of his time.”

Leeann Froese, owner of Town Hall Brands and publicist for McWatters, said he was a gracious, accepting man.

“Everyone was welcome at his table,” she said. “He would make time for anyone, no matter what their station in life.”

Suki Sekhon, a Vancouver-based business leader and philanthropist, spoke of McWatters’s love of life.

“He’d want us to celebrate today,” Sekhon said. “He had a great life and he lived every day to the fullest.”

“He was a man of great passions,” added Mark Lalonde, brother of McWatters’s wife Lisa Lalonde.

His children, Christa-Lee and Darrien McWatters, recalled how their father loved and cared about his family.

“His love for his kids and grandkids was unwavering,” Darrien McWatters said.

“This is a celebration,” said Christa-Lee McWatters. “Dad always talked of having a giant party, so thank you all for coming. We miss him and we love him. We are all better for having known him.”

WATCH: Harry McWatters’s celebration of life.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Laughs coming back to the Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna animal activist group wants public to keep eye out for vandals

Kelowna Animal Action learn of a threat made about West Kelowna billboard

Missing Nakusp man’s vehicle found abandoned en route to Kelowna

RCMP seek public’s help in both Nakusp and Kelowna to find missing 36 year old

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Director of Kelowna Women’s Shelter moves focus to UBC Okanagan research

Karen Mason to leave role with shelter to research brain injuries in survivors of intimate violence

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Learn about animals at BC SPCA kid camps

The Kelowna BC SPCA summer kids camps still have spots available

Hundreds attend celebration of life for British Columbia wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters remembered for love of wine and love of family

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Most Read