Hundreds attended the downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day event on Monday (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Hundreds attend downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day Ceremony

People gathered to pay respect to 240 Kelowna residents and two million Canadians who have served /or are serving

Hundreds of people from across the Central Okanagan gathered at a Remembrance Day ceremony today at Kelowna City Park to honour and remember the more than two million Canadians who have served or are serving in wars around the world.

As part of the event, Mayor Colin Basran, local MPs and those with a family connection to a war laid wreaths under the city cenotaph to pay their respect to the 200 Kelowna residents listed on the monument and to other Canadians who’ve enlisted.

READ MORE: Large crowd gathers to remember Westbank First Nation veterans

To honour the more than 117,00 Canadians who have died from war, soldiers marched in unity to fly the flags of the ten provinces and three territories together in front of what was described to be the largest Remembrance Day crowd ever at Kelowna City Park.

One of those people in the crowd was Kelowna resident John Gordin, who said the passing of a close family member involved in a war was one reason he attended the ceremony on Monday.

“My uncle died in the war in 1944. He is represented in one of the crosses beside the cenotaph in Kelowna.”

“It’s a good time to remember him and reflect on the fact that he was just a few years older than our grandson (when he died.)

Gordin’s uncle was one of 240 Kelowna residents — the number of Kelowna soldiers who have died from war — who had crosses put up for their family members near the cenotaph to pay tribute to their service. The Field of Crosses event runs for 11 days leading up to Remembrance Day in many Canadian cities to honour fallen soldiers.

Kelowna residents Simon and Maomi Mills had another reason for attending the event.

“Both of our grandparents were involved in World War Two, so we want to honour them and everyone else who fought for their country and sacrificed their lives,” said Mills.

“We also have our daughter, and we want to make sure that every year we bring her so she remembers her great grandparents who served.”

Other highlights from the event included the playing of the Last Post and God Save the Queen, a benediction to all those who served or who are serving, and a Remembrance Day parade that occurred after the ceremony down Lawrence Avenue to Stuart Park.

Nov. 11, 2019 marked the 101st anniversary since the armistice of World War One.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants
Next story
Canada supports genocide case against Myanmar at International Criminal Court

Just Posted

Hundreds attend downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day Ceremony

People gathered to pay respect to 240 Kelowna residents and two million Canadians who have served /or are serving

Five Remembrance Day ceremonies getting underway across Central Okanagan

Hundreds anticipated to attend ceremonies in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Peachland, Rutland and Lake Country

Mother and child reportedly trapped inside vehicle in Kelowna collision

Two vehicles collided at Harvey and Burtch intersection

Lake Country Business Excellence Awards to host 17th annual gala in February

Voting for the Excellence Awards is now open

Roll Technologies launches unique brand of e-scooters in Kelowna

The new e-scooter costs $1 to activate and $0.25 per minute

Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

Photos: Lest We Forget

Today, Penticton remembers those who fought for our country and way of life.

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Last remaining Centurion tank from the Korean War makes its journey ‘home’ to B.C.

Tank arrives in B.C. the day before Remembrance Day after a more than 4,500-kilometre transfer

Most Read